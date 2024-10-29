Bechdel key in West Virginia fake decision

Neal Brown knew that he wanted to be aggressive against Arizona and that was on full display when the Mountaineers elected to dial up a trick play late in the first quarter.

After settling for a field goal on the first drive of the game, the offense again moved the ball into the Wildcats' redzone but was stopped short on a run by quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Coming into the week, head coach Neal Brown had decided that the possibility for a fake field goal was there and if the unit got the right look they would go to it. It was initially expected to be on the first drive of the game, but with it being a fourth and nine situation the Mountaineers elected to kick the ball.

“I told our guys on the headsets I still want to run that fake so if we get another opportunity let’s use it,” Brown said.

This time facing a fourth and two at the Wildcats' 14-yard line, the Mountaineers again lined up to kick a field goal, but this time executed the fake with holder Leighton Bechdel pulling the ball and taking off down the left side for a touchdown to put West Virginia ahead 10-0.

Bechdel had the ability to check out of the play if Arizona had overloaded one side, the special teams unit had the right look with hats and hats, and it ended up in the end zone.

“It’s basically a very similar run scheme that we run,” Brown said.

It’s the same fake that West Virginia utilized against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and is the brainchild of special teams assistant Tony Thompson.

Although the first time that the Mountaineers used it didn’t make it into the end zone and instead was just a 17-yard gain. That made getting the ball across the painted chalk a point of emphasis this time around.

“This is his field goal fake, and it’s worked twice now,” he said.

The play doesn’t work without Bechdel, who has embraced his role as a do-it-all type of player for the Mountaineers.

“He’s a good athlete so you can have some confidence in the fact he’s a good athlete. He can run, he can jump. He has good athletic movements and he’s smart, so he’s been doing it a while,” Brown said.

On top of his plus athleticism, Bechdel is a backup punter, and long snapper, can handle kickoffs, and of course holder across the various special teams units. There could have been other opportunities for him to punt elsewhere during his career, but he stayed with the program and that decision paid off with this opportunity.

“He’s attacked his role,” Brown said.

It also shows his importance to the overall product that after showing his athleticism on the touchdown run on the ensuing kickoff he was able to corral a bad snap on the point after for a successful try. It was just another day at the office for a player who has embraced wearing a lot of different hats during his career.