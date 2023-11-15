In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 Conference home contest with Cincinnati.

1. What have been the challenges for Cincinnati in this first year in the Big 12? What went right on the road at Houston and where has this team improved?

The biggest challenge was starting over in so many ways before the season even began. UC had just one starter return on offense (offensive lineman Gavin Gerhardt) and there were a lot of moving parts, from the move to the Big 12 and playing up, a brand new coach and assistants (minus assistants Kerry Coombs and Walter Stewart), just a lot to overcome. Satterfield had the right idea, to build through the transfer portal and I'd imagine he'll do the same this coming off-season. But it's a work in progress. He'll have some time to get the pieces he wants, but honestly, I think he needs to show improvement next season or his seat will start getting warm.

As far as Houston, Cincinnati controlled the clock and kept the offense on the field as it has much of the season. If you look, the Bearcats won many of the stats battles in most of their losses. But what was different at Houston is they converted those drives. Too often, they've stalled out in and around the red zone. And on defense, minus one drive early in the second quarter and one late in the game, they stymied Houston's offense. The pressure up front was there all night and they forced Donovan Smith into three interceptions. That hasn't happened that much this season.

2. What's the situation at quarterback and how is Jones playing?

Jones has been one of the least efficient quarterbacks in the country this season. It's not necessarily turnovers, he's just missed his targets more often than not and he hasn't managed the offense well in and around the goal line. They've worked in backup Brady Lichtenberg a bit the past few games, but haven't fully committed to him, which is interesting. With a bowl out of the question, I thought the Bearcats would lean more toward the future (if they think Lichtenberg is the future) and give Lichtenberg more reps. It's one of those odd, Jones will start and play the majority, but Lichtenberg comes in for a series, deals. That seems to be the plan these last couple of games, too, so I'd imagine the same. Lichtenberg is a better passer (but not by a ton), but isn't quite as mobile. But again, it raises questions for the future, since Jones is on his way out, having nearly exhausted his eligibility.

3. What type of offense do the Bearcats use and who are the playmakers to watch? How will this team attack?

It's definitely a lot of run/pass/option. It does change slightly depending on which quarterback is playing. Jones has the ability to take off and run on any play. Lichtenberg can run, but his first instinct is to pass. He can pick up a first down with his legs, but he's not as fast and athletic. Lichtenberg does, however, throw a better ball than Jones, especially through most of the season.

The run game has been the most consistent and effective. Cincinnati has been among the team rushing leaders in the Big 12 most of the season. Corey Kiner is definitely the one to watch most out of the backfield. He's a former Mr. Ohio Football who transferred to the Bearcats before the start of the 2022 season to be back home. Ryan Montgomery and Myles Montgomery (no relation) can also put up some yardage and are good changes of pace from Kiner. But for Cincinnati to be successful, Kiner needs to get moving.

4. Same on the defensive side?

Cincinnati runs a 3-3-5, with that nose tackle on the line and a hybrid 'star' position between the linebackers and defensive backs, who can come down or drop back in coverage. The nose tackle for the Bearcats is Dontay Corleone, who last season was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded linemen. But former coach Luke Fickell also used more four-down linemen. So Corleone, though he's graded well, has faced constant double teams all season and his stats have dipped as a result. But he's still an NFL-caliber player, arguably Cincinnati's most likely NFL prospect. The guy in that 'star' position is senior Deshawn Pace, one of the last remnants from the Bearcats' run to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago. He still has some consistency issues to work through, but when he's on, he's not far behind Corleone, as far as impact to the defense. He has the NFL-type of talent and could get drafted, but I know scouts will knock his consistency and tendency to get in his own head a little.

5. How excited are Bearcat fans to have this game back on the schedule given the layout of the rest of the league?

I think given the proximity and the history, this is absolutely a game Cincinnati fans are glad to have on the schedule. It just makes sense in so many ways. Which is why it's so surprising that the Big 12 didn't protect this matchup and why it'll be absent from both teams' schedules in 2025. But it's nice to have another conference game in the eastern time zone (along with UCF) and they go against each other so often in recruiting battles. I do think had Bob Huggins not been let go, this rivalry would have even more of an overall 'rivalry' feel, but it's still a good matchup, one of the few that's driveable.

6. Any injuries of note? How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys?

Ryan Montgomery and Myles Montgomery have both been banged up in the past five or six games. Ryan was out five games with a rib injury, while Myles had a lower body injury. They both seem to be healthy now. Those are the main ones of note. Keys to the game will be Emory Jones being smart, converting and finishing drives, as well as the defense being able to get pressure on Garrett Greene. They pressured Houston's Donovan Smith and that has to happen again for the Bearcats to get a win here. But while I think Cincinnati might even lead at some point, I just think West Virginia has more to play for and will eke out a 31-27 win.