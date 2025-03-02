Report: West Virginia set to hire Larry Porter as running backs coach

John Brice of Football Scoop reports that West Virginia is set to add veteran running backs coach Larry Porter to its staff. Porter replaces Chad Scott, who recently left for Texas.

Porter has extensive experience at the Power Four level, including stints at LSU, Auburn, and North Carolina. He has developed several standout running backs, most recently Omarion Hampton, a projected top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Porter brings a wealth of knowledge both in coaching and recruiting. He was twice named National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals and has played a key role in developing multiple 1,000-yard rushers throughout his career.

With West Virginia looking to bolster its rushing attack, Porter's arrival marks a strong move for Rich Rodriguez in his second stint leading the program.