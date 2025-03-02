Report: West Virginia set to hire Larry Porter as running backs coach

John Brice of Football Scoop reports that West Virginia is set to add veteran running backs coach Larry Porter to its staff. Porter replaces Chad Scott, who recently left for Texas.
Porter has extensive experience at the Power Four level, including stints at LSU, Auburn, and North Carolina. He has developed several standout running backs, most recently Omarion Hampton, a projected top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Porter brings a wealth of knowledge both in coaching and recruiting. He was twice named National Recruiter of the Year by Rivals and has played a key role in developing multiple 1,000-yard rushers throughout his career.
With West Virginia looking to bolster its rushing attack, Porter's arrival marks a strong move for Rich Rodriguez in his second stint leading the program.
Larry Porter – Coaching Biography
Biographical Details
Born: April 28, 1972 (age 52)
Hometown: Jackson, Mississippi, U.S.
Playing Career
1990–1993: Memphis (Running Back)
Coaching Career (HC unless noted)
1998: Tennessee–Martin (Running Backs)
1999–2001: Arkansas State (Running Backs)
2002–2004: Oklahoma State (Running Backs)
2005–2009: LSU (Asst. Head Coach/Special Teams Coord./Running Backs)
2010–2011: Memphis (Head Coach)
2012: Arizona State (Running Backs)
2013: Texas (Running Backs)2014–2016: North Carolina (Running Backs)
2017–2020: Auburn (Tight Ends/H-Backs/Recruiting Coordinator)
2021: North Carolina (Running Backs/Asst. Special Teams Coord.)
2022–2024: North Carolina (Special Teams Coord./Running Backs)
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe