WVU out of the hosting picture as they enter the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia baseball entered the weekend holding onto a chance at hosting an NCAA Regional, but after getting swept by Kansas, the Mountaineers find themselves very much on the outside looking in of hosting. D1Baseball had WVU as one of the final few hosts last week. Entering conference tournament week, the Mountaineers are now firmly a two-seed, with work to do. D1Baseball predicted West Virginia to end up as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional, hosted by Florida State. The Seminoles are the projected No. 11 overall seed in the country, holding a 37-13 record on the season as they enter the ACC Tournament, with an RPI of 14. West Virginia is slated to face Mississippi State in their first game, as the Bulldogs are 34-20 on the year with an RPI of 30. The Bulldogs are currently on somewhat of a hot stretch after having a coaching change mid-season. They have won each of their last three series, including sweeps over Missouri and Kentucky.

