WVU out of the hosting picture as they enter the Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia baseball entered the weekend holding onto a chance at hosting an NCAA Regional, but after getting swept by Kansas, the Mountaineers find themselves very much on the outside looking in of hosting.
D1Baseball had WVU as one of the final few hosts last week. Entering conference tournament week, the Mountaineers are now firmly a two-seed, with work to do.
D1Baseball predicted West Virginia to end up as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional, hosted by Florida State. The Seminoles are the projected No. 11 overall seed in the country, holding a 37-13 record on the season as they enter the ACC Tournament, with an RPI of 14.
West Virginia is slated to face Mississippi State in their first game, as the Bulldogs are 34-20 on the year with an RPI of 30. The Bulldogs are currently on somewhat of a hot stretch after having a coaching change mid-season. They have won each of their last three series, including sweeps over Missouri and Kentucky.
On3 also has the Mountaineers as a two-seed, heading to the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by LSU.
The Tigers are slated as the No. 6 overall seed, as they sit at 42-13 on the season with an RPI of 8. LSU has won 30 of their 35 games played at home this season, holding series wins over No. 5 Arkansas, No. 14 Tennessee, and No. 16 Alabama at home this season.
The two-seed would be the Mountaineers, and they would face the three-seeded Austin Peay, projected as the automatic bid out of the ASUN Conference. Austin Peay is 43-12 on the season, and has an RPI of 84. The four-seed is projected to be Rider.
The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional would face the winner of the Conway Regional (Coastal Carolina) as the No. 6/No. 11 matchup in the larger bracket.
D1Baseball currently has LSU as the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, although they rank LSU as No. 1 in the country in their most recent poll released on Monday.
On3 has Florida State as the No. 14 overall seed in their most recent projections.
WVU's RPi currently sits at No. 28, as their recent slide has seen them fall in the RPI rankings. WVU has at most the chance at three more wins ahead of NCAA Tournament selection, as they are automatically in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
