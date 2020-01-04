WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at the Jayhawks, the match up and what to expect in the game from those that cover Kansas.

1. What can we expect from this edition of Kansas? Where are the strengths and what stands out on this club? Basically when this team is doing what they have success? Same with weaknesses?

You can expect a tough team that is really going to get after its opponent on the defense side of the ball. Truthfully, I can't remember the last time a Kansas team was this good, this early, on the defensive end of the court. To me, Kansas is at it's best when Coach Self plays with a four out, one in lineup. For perimeter players and one big man has been very successful this season. Generally, Coach Self will start the game with two big men and then, at the start of the second half, will go with the four perimeter players. As far as weaknesses go, Kansas has had a difficult time taking care of the basketball, shooting threes and scoring in transition. The Jayhawks committed 28 turnovers against Duke and had several critical turnovers in a loss at Villanova.





2. How is this game being perceived in Kansas? What about the series with West Virginia as a whole? Any feedback on it being on ESPN+?

Everybody knows that Saturday's matchup against West Virginia is going to be extremely difficult for Kansas. Coach Huggins has a team that is always tough and can create a lot of turnovers with its press. Kansas will have to really be on top of its game to be successful on Saturday. I think people have come to really enjoy the series against West Virginia. It has provided some memorable moments for both Kansas and West Virginia. Coach Huggins always has his team ready to play and Kansas knows it will have to up its level of toughness when facing the Mountaineers. I haven't read many positive things about ESPN+. Those that have it are happy, but, and this is my opinion, the older generation seems to have the biggest issue adjusting to the new format.





3. What are your keys to the game and how do you see it playing out?

For me, the keys to the game are clear. Take care of the basketball, hit free-throws, take advantage of every scoring opportunity and defend. Kansas will need to get its 3 big men, Udooa Azubuike, David McCormack, and Silvio De Sousa involved, but guys like Devon Dotson, Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, Isaiah Moss, Tristan Enaruna, and Christian Braun will need to hit shits, drive downhill and score from the midrange. I see Kansas winning a very close game on Saturday. Very close.