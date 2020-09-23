In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Oklahoma State.

What can you expect from the Cowboys? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in O-StateIllustrated.com publisher Jeff Johnson.





1. What can you take away from the opener? There was obviously the injury to the starting quarterback that played a role but did anything concern you moving forward or just opening game issues?

The defense has been hyped by players and coaches alike, saying it has a chance to be one of the best in Gundy's tenure. Through one game, it looks like they could be right. That's about the extent of the positives. The QB situation will be a question heading into Saturday.