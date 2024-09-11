What can you expect from the Panthers? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in PantherLair.com writer Jim Hammett.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the matchup with Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl.

1 Pitt has started off 2-0. What has this team done well so far and is this about where they were expected?

I think a 2-0 start was a fair expectation, though I did not expect Pitt needing a 21-point comeback to beat Cincinnati to make that happen. I would say the best thing Pat Narduzzi’s team has going for itself right now is that the offense very much is improved, and completely transformed from what it was a season ago. Because of that, the team can score quickly, and that can keep them in most games, with evidence of Pitt’s stunning 28-27 comeback win against Cincinnati.

There have been some mistakes and some disappointment from the defensive side of the ball. Pitt has dealt with the growing pains of also starting a freshman quarterback, but by and large, this team has made enough big plays through two games to be undefeated. After a 3-9 season in 2023, the team appears to be much more competitive.

2. What’s the situation at quarterback for Pitt and what are his strengths?

The off-season brought on a quarterback battle at Pitt. I think many expected, or at least believed, that junior Nate Yarnell had the inside track on the job, but after a month-long battle redshirt freshman Eli Holstein won the job. Holstein is an interesting player, because he was one of the top quarterback recruits in the country back in 2023. After not seeing any action at Alabama, he wound up at Pitt in January.

Through two games, it’s been easy to see why he was rated as a four-star. He has been far from perfect with a pair of interceptions already and Holstein really struggled against Cincinnati, before churning out a 10-11 stat line in the fourth quarter with 189 yards and two touchdowns. He turned it on when he had to, and it was impressive for only his second start.

Holstein is mobile and can extend plays and has done a nice job of spreading the ball around to different guys. He’s still young and new to all this, and his inexperience has been exposed at times, but overall Pitt seems excited about him long-term.

3. The Panthers had an offensive overhaul this offseason what type of scheme do they use and how different is it? Playmakers to watch?

Pitt is pretty unrecognizable from last season. First-year offensive coordinator Kade Bell plays an up-tempo style. Pitt snaps the ball fast, spreads the ball around, and has some speed to make it work. It’s a vast change from last year’s attack from Frank Cignetti Jr. calling plays for Phil Jurkovec.

The star of the show has been Desmond Reid, a transfer from Western Carolina, who Bell brought along with him. It’s early, but Reid leads the country in all-purpose yards at 244 per game, and has a rushing, receiving, and return touchdown on the year. He has been dynamic for Pitt’s offense and Bell does a good job of scheming him open. Last week, he had over 100 rushing and 100 receiving yards against Cincinnati. He is a big play waiting to happen.

Pitt will play four to five wide receivers throughout the game. Through two games, the best so far has been Konata Mumpfield, a senior in his third year as a starter. He had two touchdowns last week and one in the opener.

Kenny Johnson, a sophomore, had a 100-yard game in against Kent State, has also shown he can make big plays. Censere Lee and Poppi Williams, two more Western Carolina transfers, have also been heavily involved as well. Senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew can also be a weapon Pitt can deploy when needed.

4. What does the defensive scheme look like and players to watch?

Schematically, this is your standard Pat Narduzzi defense. It’s a base 4-3 scheme that is highly aggressive with blitzes in the front seven, but also has some vulnerabilities in the back end. When it is working, Pitt can cause mayhem in the backfield, when it doesn’t, they can also be in for some long afternoons.

I would say right now, Pitt’s defense is coming off that it still has a lot of work to do for it to be fully effective. Cincinnati really had its way with them for three quarters, but Pitt did buckle down and pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter. I think this group has potential, but there are a lot of first-time starters and it has been evident.

I would say keep an eye on the linebackers. It’s a pretty athletic group led by sophomores Kyle Louis and Raheem Biles. Both players will be active in blitzes. Another strength could be at safety, and senior Donovan McMillon is one of Pitt’s best players. The defensive line is looking for an identity still, but true freshman Sincere Edwards has looked very impressive.

5. Keys to the game and how do you see this one playing out?

The Backyard Brawl resumed in 2022 and now that there have been two games played, I think there has been a pretty good understanding on each side about what this game means. It’s always a nationally televised game with incredible atmospheres, and this year will be no different.

I think whatever team controls the emotional swings of the game will be better prepared to win. I believe Saturday may resemble the 2022 game, with it being more back and forth, as opposed to last year’s slugfest. Given that it could have that kind of feel, the team with the senior quarterback might be better positioned to win the game.

I do still have some questions about Pitt’s defense, and Holstein might not be able to wait until the fourth quarter to turn it on this week. I believe Pitt is fully capable of winning this game, but I am leaning with West Virginia in a close one.