WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for a look at Syracuse and what to expect from the Orange in the Camping World Bowl from CuseConfidential.com Publisher Ryan Murray.





1. What kind of job has Dino Babers done in rejuvenating the Syracuse program? Where have you seen the biggest improvements this year over last?

Dino Babers has done a great job in his three years at Syracuse. Everything has taken a little bit of time on a National level, but in Syracuse there has seen flashes of what this team could be. Year one they upset a highly ranked Virginia Tech squad, year two Syracuse beat Clemson, and this season the Orange were undefeated in the Carrier Dome.

The biggest improvement that Babers has had over the past three years is his recruiting. The depth that Syracuse now has is really a huge factor in the improvement of the Orange. In the past when a player was injured the Orange struggled to have success in that position. Most evident is the depth at quarterback. In the first two seasons under Babers Eric Dungey went down with season ending injuries and there was nobody to step in.