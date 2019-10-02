What can you expect from the Longhorns? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in OrangeBloods.com writer Dustin McComas.

In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference game against Texas.

1. What to make of this Texas team? On paper it looks very talented but has it played to what you expected coming into the year? What does it do well and where does it need to get better?

Texas, in terms of its outcomes thus far, has played pretty much as I expected. The Longhorns hammered Rice and Louisiana Tech, lost a close game to LSU, and beat a solid Oklahoma State team. Offensively, the Longhorns look as strong as any team in the country. Defensively, they have been a little up-and-down but showed signs of growth versus Oklahoma State.





2. Sam Ehlinger seems to have taken an even bigger step forward after a productive year last season. Where has he gotten better? And where is he at as a quarterback? How big of a concern is his reported injury?

Ehlinger has almost total control of the offense, and has full confidence in what he's seeing at the line of scrimmage. As his mastery of the offense has grown, Texas has given him more control and fully trusts the junior quarterback. He's playing at a Heisman-type level currently, and is terrific at limiting turnover opportunities and making correct decisions. Considering barely anyone knew about his rib injury and he showed no signs of it during games, it isn't a concern.





3. What does the Texas offense look like scheme wise? What do the Longhorns want to do when they have the ball? Who are the playmakers to watch other than the quarterback?

The Longhorns take what the defense gives them. They're a disciplined group that evaluates numbers, personnel, and formations at the snap, and then attacks a defense where it thinks it can be exposed. For example, Oklahoma State often dropped coverage and gave run looks. So, Texas attacked it on the ground and didn't force the pass. Devin Duvernay has played about as well as any receiver in the country, and has emerged as Ehlinger's primary target. Keaontay Ingram is coming off one of his best games as a Longhorn, and Roschon Johnson has been a revelation at running back. Brennan Eagles provides an explosive element on the outside, and freshman Jake Smith already has four touchdowns receiving from the slot.





4. Same for the defense what type of scheme and who are the playmakers to watch? Is this an aggressive group?

It was an aggressive group until it played Rice and Oklahoma State. Texas made the adjustment to scale back its pressure and play more zone. When the season first began, it seemed Texas was determined to often use man coverage and attack opposing quarterbacks. That has shifted in recent games, although Todd Orlando still likes to come after inexperienced QBs particularly in the second half.





5. Any injuries or suspensions of note?

The injury list is a long one currently, and will be something to follow leading up to and perhaps on game day when final declarations are made for players like B.J. Foster, Collin Johnson, Demarvion Overshown, and others. Jordan Whittington is getting closer to returning, but Tom Herman stated Monday it's unlikely he's back this weekend. Caden Sterns, Josh Thompson, and Jalen Green are all out; Sterns and Green were starters. Joshua Moore remains suspended, but Texas doesn't really miss him on offense.





6. This series has been interesting between these two teams especially in the last couple years. How does Texas look at this game and is there a bit of a budding rivalry there?

I think the potential for a rivalry diminished greatly once Dana Holgorsen left. Texas preaches a 1-0 mentality for every single day, so it treats every game as a big one.





7. How do you see this game playing out and what are the keys to the game?

I think the biggest key to the game is how Texas handles its first true road game of the season. Offensively, it would be a surprise if Texas didn't more the football consistently and score points. Defensively, Texas has been vulnerable at times down the field and in coverage. Can West Virginia try to expose a banged up secondary? It's possible. Regardless, I think Texas has too much firepower on offense to lose. If the Longhorns come out sharp and focused, they should return home with a comfortable win.