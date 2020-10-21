In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference matchup with Texas Tech.

What can you expect from the Red Raiders? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in RedRaiderSports.com writer Ben Golan.





1. Where is this Texas Tech football team at? It hasn't been the start that many had hoped for but what have been the reasons for that? What's the outlook moving ahead

Right now, and really since Matt Wells was hired, Texas Tech is a competitive football team that hasn't been able to finish close games in the 4th quarter. They just haven't played the complementary football you need in order to win in the Big 12. When the offense is going, the defense cannot get a stop. When the defense gets a turnover, the offense will quickly give it back. The special teams have also either been great, they have scored multiple times in four games, or terrible. Just not a lot of consistency with this football team.