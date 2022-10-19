In an effort to bring you in-depth insight on the opposing teams that West Virginia plays, WVSports.com goes Behind Enemy Lines for an in-depth look at the Big 12 conference match-up with Texas Tech.

What can you expect from the Red Raiders? Well we contacted an authority on the subject in RedRaiderSports.com writer Justin Apodaca.





1. What's the pulse of this Texas Tech team at 3-3? Has this team surpassed expectations or fallen short? Where is this group at mentally after the bye week?

The Red Raiders have had their ups and downs this season, but it does feel like they could easily be better than their record shows. The three losses on the road have been let downs, but they came against top 25 competition and were in the games in Stillwater and in Raleigh. The team really needs this one from a bowl eligibility standpoint after five straight games against teams in the top 25.