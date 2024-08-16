PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Better understanding leads to better pass-rushing results for Tyrin Bradley

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan
The art of pass-rushing takes both time and effort.

While many people focus on the physical attributes, and those are certainly important, there is just as much on the mental side that goes into being successful in that area.

West Virginia spur Tyrin Bradley compares it to a chess game.

“We have to set the tackle up just like receivers, they're setting up DBs and they give them moves and releases off the line. It’s similar for us, we may work a move and the ball comes out in a few seconds but we still get it in the tackle’s mind that we may do this,” Bradley said.

And that plays out over the course of a series and a game as the pass rusher battles with the offensive tackle in order to get him to show his hand.

"We talk it all the time about pass rushing is patience and it is a setup move and it’s about having the right time in the right situation," position coach Victor Cabral said.

That makes understanding the responsibilities of the defense critical as well as knowing what the other players on the unit are doing.

“So I can be in a better position and understand why we make certain calls in certain situations and how I can adjust my alignment or assignment to maybe give off a disguise and help disrupt the protection or be in a window,” Bradley said.

Last season was Bradley’s first at the FBS level after transferring from Abilene Christian and he admittedly played more off instinct than he did truly knowing the defense and what was required of him.

Still, he finished his first year with the program with 22 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception but realized there was plenty of room to improve so that made the off-season critical.

Now, he has a much better understanding of certain techniques to affect the passer or open up his teammates to do so.

“Coming off the edge disguising it, maybe to get them to slide the protection another way,” he said.

It’s a skill that he is trying to pass down to another FCS transfer in former Gardner-Webb linebacker Ty French who arrived in Morgantown in January. He recorded 34.5 sacks during his time there but now is making many of the same adjustments.

Bradley has been impressed with his motor and his natural ability which should allow him to get home. Still, he has to learn how to go against players that are bigger and faster on the edge which makes it critical that he hones in on his technique.

“Helping him understand he has to use his leverage, he has to use his speed a lot,” Bradley said. “He wants to learn. He’s a sponge.”

