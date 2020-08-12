WVSports - Big 12 moving forward, West Virginia football schedule set

The West Virginia 2020 football Schedule will be as follows.

On a conference call Tuesday night, Big 12 presidents chose to move in the direction of holding a fall football season. SoonerScoop.com was the first to report.

While some conferences are looking to abandon ship on a fall football season, the Big 12 is continuing to move forward.

Sources telling SoonerScoop's @CareyAMurdock and @Eddie_Rado Big 12 presidents will allow conference to move forward toward a season and a revised Big 12 schedule will be released after approval from AD's during tonight's meetings.

The decision comes amid a time of chaos in collegiate athletics. The Big Ten announced Tuesday that it would be postponing all fall sports and eyeing a return in the spring. The Pac-12 followed up with an announcement of their own, opting to postpone any potential sporting events during the 2020 calendar year — including football and basketball.

The ACC and the SEC, the final two members of the Power 5, have neither opted out of the 2020 season nor acknowledged moving forward in preparations for a potential season.

Big 12 members have committed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports, like Football, Volleyball and Soccer. Additionally, return to play protocols after positive occurrences will include an EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI. Non-conference football opponents must also adhere to COVID-19 testing protocols that conform to Big 12 standards during the week leading up to competition.

Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances, and working with government officials.

In the Group of 5, the MAC and the Mountain West have both opted out on a potential fall season, as have numerous FCS conferences.