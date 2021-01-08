Derek Culver has done it so often that it’s easy to take it for granted.

It being none other than his production when he’s on the court.

It hasn’t always been a smooth ride, but the junior has recorded 12 double-doubles since Dec. 1, 2019 and if you remove what recently departed big man Oscar Tshiebwe did during that span only one other player has achieved that mark in Emmitt Matthews.

He’s already sitting at 14th in the category in school history with over half a season and possibly another year remaining.