Big man Udeh looking into WVU after offer
Like most recruits, 2022 big man Ernest Udeh Jr. wants to make the right choice.
So, after the 6-foot-10 three-star prospect from Dr. Phillips (Fla.) received an offer from head coach Bob Huggins and West Virginia University, he says he’s in no rush to jump to any conclusions.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news