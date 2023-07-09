Bob Huggins' situation at West Virginia somehow got even messier.

Three weeks after West Virginia released a statement attributed to Huggins announcing his resignation and retirement following a DUI arrest, an attorney representing the longtime Mountaineers men's basketball head coach sent a letter to the school claiming he, in fact, did not resign and demanding reinstatement.

In the letter, obtained by West Virginia Metro News, attorney David A. Campbell claims Huggins never signed a formal resignation letter or officially communicated his resignation to any person at West Virginia. He claimed that West Virginia responded to the DUI arrest by demanding Huggins' resignation the next day, rather than investigate the matter, which came a month after Huggins came under fire for using an anti-gay slur on a radio show.

Crucially, he claimed the only communication of resignation the university received was a text message from Huggins' wife.

Huggins reportedly entered a rehab program following the arrest and is now looking to return to the Mountaineers as he nears its completion:

"Coach Huggins was involved in an incident in Pittsburgh that is now close to being fully resolved without charges. Moreover, Coach Huggins has voluntarily sought rehabilitation following the incident in order to leave no doubt that he is fully capable of returning to his duties as WVU Head Basketball Coach. This rehabilitation was not ordered by the Court or any other entity. Rather, to demonstrate his commitment to the WVU basketball program, he took the step of entering the program on a voluntary nature. Coach Huggins will be released from the program soon and we will provide you with a full release for Coach Huggins to return to his active duties as Head Basketball Coach at WVU."

West Virginia responds to Bob Huggins' demand for reinstatement

West Virginia responded with a total denial of Huggins' claims in a response letter, calling the assertion "completely factually inaccurate."

General counsel Stephanie Taylor wrote that the letter clashed with what she heard Friday from Bob Fitzsimmons, a lawyer who has represented Huggins on other matters. She requested a clarification on who is representing Huggins and suggested Campbell hadn't performed due diligence on the case.

She also noted Huggins himself told the WVU players he was resigning and claimed what Campbell called a text message was in fact an email from Huggins' wife, reading "Please accept this correspondence as my formal notice of resignation as WVU Head Basketball Coach and as notice of my retirement from West Virginia University, effective immediately."