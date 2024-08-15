PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Both sides of the ball adjusting to new helmet communication systems

(AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
(AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!
Get 75% of our annual subscription! Click the image above to sign up now!

New this year to college football sidelines will be the ability for coaches to have one-way communication to a single player on both offense and defense.

Like everyone else, West Virginia is using fall camp as a trial and error period to figure out what will work best come the start of the regular season.

"Our equipment staff has to be trained and everybody that runs our communications systems have to be trained and our video people have to be trained. The coaches, they just need to understand how it works, so we had training last week on the surface pro stuff. The surface pro we used in the bowl game so we got a little bit," Brown said.

In addition to the helmet communication, the use of tablets on the sideline will also be allowed. WVU has some experience with this, using it in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last season, but the rules on the technology are now more restrictive.

"He makes sure he’s heard," WVU QB Garrett Greene said of Brown's use of the technology. "In the bowl game, it was kind of like a lawless state, he could talk to me through the play. Luckily they got that fixed."

Greene will be the one hearing Brown on the headset on offense, and his big focus is not getting overwhelmed with information.

"I think there’s a good balance between giving enough information and giving too much information. I think me and Coach Brown kind of worked through that in the spring to where these last few days it really hasn’t been an issue. I’ve gotten the calls right and I’ve been able to go through all my pre-snap process and things like that," Greene said.

Greene added being able to use this system in the spring has helped it not be as big of an adjustment and his only desire is that everything is figured out by week one.

"It’s kind of cool to hear Coach brown and I don’t have to keep looking to the sidelines and stuff. That part of it’s been good. I think as fall camp goes on, just like we did with spring, we’ll kind of work out some of the kinks so August 31st, we’re rocking and rolling," Greene said.

On the other side of the ball, it will be defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley speaking to a player on his defense.

"I think during the game it’ll be different. We had it in the bowl game and it really, defensively, to me, it depends on how much communication you want. I think you can overdo it and I think it’s more about operations," Lesley said.

Lesley said his plan will be to adjust to how offenses use it as they will control the pace of play and he will have to react to things.

"Right now you honestly have no idea how your first opponent or any opponent after that will come in here and use it offensively. Just like anything else on the defensive side of the ball, you’re going to have a plan, but it’s probably going to have to adjust to what they’re doing a little bit," Lesley said.

The big thing for Lesley similar to Greene is the desire to keep things simple and not overload a player with information prior to a play.

"As far as information, we just try to control the amount right now. Just use it, simple things... You can’t be sitting there rambling on and not watching the play clock because you’ll get cut off half a sentence. It’s as much about training myself, coaches on the sideline, how the communication should be in a very, the most efficient, simple way. Maybe that’s not everybody else’s plan, I’ve done a lot of asking, and talking, and research this offseason just people I trust and know and what there plan is and I think a majority of people are about the same. I don’t think it’s as big a deal as people probably make it out to be," Lesley said.


Advertisement

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYm90aC1zaWRlcy1vZi10aGUtYmFsbC1hZGp1c3Rpbmct dG8tbmV3LWhlbG1ldC1jb21tdW5pY2F0aW9uLXN5c3RlbXMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2 aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJvdGgtc2lkZXMtb2YtdGhl LWJhbGwtYWRqdXN0aW5nLXRvLW5ldy1oZWxtZXQtY29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbi1z eXN0ZW1zJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK