Brockington's 35 points leads Iowa State over West Virginia

Any time an opposing player scores 35 points, winning a game is a challenge.

That's something the Mountaineers experienced firsthand on Wednesday, falling to Iowa State 84-81. Guard Izaiah Brockington finished with 35 points and sank the late basket to push the Cyclones ahead.

It was a game of runs from the opening tipoff, with the Mountaineers taking the first lead before having it wrestled away by the Cyclones minutes later.

Brockington, who was a thorn in WVU's side when the two teams met earlier this month, was crucial to Iowa State's offense. He sank two 3-pointers early as ISU moved out ahead — a needed weapon as the WVU defense effectively silenced guard Tyrese Hunter.

The Mountaineers took the lead back with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half thanks to a major showing from the team's bench unit. Gabe Osabuohien led all reserves with nine first-half points — including a 3-pointer in the half's final seconds — as West Virginia entered halftime holding a 41-31 lead.

West Virginia's success continued into the early minutes of the second half as the Mountaineers stood comfortably ahead by double digits. However, an Iowa State run from long range quickly trimmed the team's lead to six.

Minutes later, a Hunter 3-pointed made it a one-possession game. And with six minute to go, the Cyclones took the lead back.

The two teams played it close as the game clock ticked down. All the while, Brockington continued to rack up points — eventually leading to WVU's demise.

Despite entering the final minute ahead, West Virginia could not stop Brockington and the Cyclones. A 2-pointer with 22 seconds left pushed Iowa State ahead and ultimately secured the Cyclones' come from behind victory.