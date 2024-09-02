As West Virginia found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided 34-12 loss against No. 8 Penn State to open the season, part of the result was the offense struggling to get going for most of Saturday afternoon.

"They’re a talented football team from top to bottom. They’re really, really good and they’re one of the top teams in the country for a reason. They have really good players and we didn’t execute at a high enough level today," Greene said.

Greene struggled with completion percentage, an issue which was a focal point this offseason. He completed just under 54 percent of his passes, throwing for 161 yards in the loss.

"I felt like we had a good week of prep and all that, but it just comes down to we didn’t execute at the right times," Greene said.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said what is the most confusing about the way his offense performed is how old they are for the most part as a unit, including Greene.

"The worst thing about this is when you see this coming you can do something about this especially offensively we have a veteran group there should not be this anxiety, there shouldn’t have been this lack of execution and there just was. We were anxious we never got comfortable, and we didn’t execute. We didn’t give ourselves a chance, they didn’t necessarily beat us we didn’t give ourselves a chance. It wasn’t young players; it was people that played a lot of football here, so we’ve got to figure that out," Brown said.

Greene never looked comfortable or settled into the game on Saturday. Early on there were two fumbles from the Mountaineer offense, both on snaps. Greene took responsibility for both. Later in the game, Greene would lose another fumble, this time on a rush.

"Just first real game with [center Brandon] Yates and I messed up the timing on one of them so it’s on me," Greene said.

Brown and Greene will now turn the page from Penn State and to Albany, WVU's week two opponent.

"Not good enough and I love the kid. He’ll bounce back on Saturday, but he didn’t play good enough and he knows it, and nobody is more disappointed than him. I believe in the kid, I believe what he’s about, I believe in his preparation, but he just didn’t play well today," Brown said.