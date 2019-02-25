This West Virginia coaching staff has a decidedly southeast feel to it.

Understandably so considering that the bulk of the ten coaches that make up the inaugural staff under Neal Brown have strong ties to those areas. Those areas of course being Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and even Texas to round up spots where the coaches have recruited in the past.

So what about traditional recruiting areas for West Virginia such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Ohio and New Jersey?