PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Neal Brown is focusing on execution in his role as a play-caller

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown believes that he has matured as a play-caller.

Some of that is simply getting older in the position and with time comes more wisdom, but he also has an understanding of the whole team perspective in his current role compared to when he was in charge of just the offense earlier in his career.

“There’s a lot more to think through as the head coach calling the game because you know your strengths and weaknesses on defense as well,” he said.

But as far as his philosophy, Brown believes that he hasn’t changed much over his career but instead, his approach is more directed toward his personnel and what they can handle. That requires the offense to be a bit different at times, but it’s all about putting his team in the best position to succeed.

“We’re doing what gives our guys the best opportunity to execute right now,” he said.

Brown, who took the play calling back over at the end of the 2022 season, believes that it’s hard to categorize his efforts as aggressive or conservative as a whole. But the numbers in certain areas certainly dictate that the Mountaineers are being more aggressive than their peers.

In terms of fourth downs, West Virginia after four games has been one of the most aggressive in the nation, attempting 12 different times and converting four of those. That’s one more than the second-place teams which are Florida State and BYU with 11 attempts.

And part of being a run-based offense is sometimes running the ball on third down to set up fourth which can sometimes be frustrating for those watching the program.

“A two-thought process on third down. We’re going to run the ball a lot on third down and the reason is because we go for it on fourth,” he said. “And sometimes you get it on third when you run it, sometimes you go for it on fourth.”

Senior quarterback Garrett Greene also continues to be aggressive when it comes to taking shot plays down the field which is a testament to that. Greene has attempted 23 passes over 20+ yards down the field and connected on 9 of those for 312 yards. That total ranks 13th nationally in terms of both attempts and completions in that department showing that ability to go downfield.

Even this past week against Kansas, West Virginia used the two-minute offense down the stretch and while that was effective, it is difficult to do at all times. That’s because for one it makes it hard on the defense, but secondly, it would allow teams to prepare for it more and have answers.

That’s because currently when teams play West Virginia the focus is on combating the run game concepts, the quarterback run game, and the deep shots. All of these are part of the formula for the Mountaineers to be successful when they have the football.

And it’s just another step in the maturation of Brown as a play-caller.


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYnJvd24tZm9jdXNpbmctb24tZXhlY3V0aW9uLWluLXJv bGUtYXMtcGxheS1jYWxsZXIiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2 ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0 MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29t JTJGbmV3cyUyRmJyb3duLWZvY3VzaW5nLW9uLWV4ZWN1dGlvbi1pbi1yb2xl LWFzLXBsYXktY2FsbGVyJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK