Brown gives injury updates ahead of West Virginia's trip to Arizona

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an update on multiple injuries on WVU's offense during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Quarterback Garrett Greene, left tackle Wyatt Milum, and running back Jahiem White all missed the second half this past weekend against Kansas State.

Brown said as of Monday it is too early to tell on Milum and Greene if they will be ready to play but is a lot more hopeful about White. saying they feel good about his availability. Elsewhere on offense, wide receiver Jaden Bray will once again be out.

On defense, spear Aubrey Burks, who missed the game against Kansas State will once again be out, while Brown is hopeful that cornerback Ayden Garnes, who also missed the game, will be available.

If Greene can't go, backup Nicco Marchiol will play in his place. If Milum can't go, Johnny Williams will play in his place.

Kickoff for Saturday vs. Arizona is set for 7:00 p.m.