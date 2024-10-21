Brown gives injury updates ahead of West Virginia's trip to Arizona

in other news
Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia
West Virginia is in the process of discovering how all the of the pieces on the roster fit together.
Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class
Looking at some of the remaining 2025 targets out there for West Virginia.
WVU Football Announces Uniforms for Arizona Game
WVU announces uniforms for Arizona game
Brown provides WVU injury update, among other items on weekly radio show
A recap of West Virginia head coach Neal Brown's weekly radio show.
in other news
Transfer guard Jayden Stone a good fit for West Virginia
West Virginia is in the process of discovering how all the of the pieces on the roster fit together.
Looking at remaining targets for West Virginia in the 2025 class
Looking at some of the remaining 2025 targets out there for West Virginia.
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gave an update on multiple injuries on WVU's offense during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Quarterback Garrett Greene, left tackle Wyatt Milum, and running back Jahiem White all missed the second half this past weekend against Kansas State.
Brown said as of Monday it is too early to tell on Milum and Greene if they will be ready to play but is a lot more hopeful about White. saying they feel good about his availability. Elsewhere on offense, wide receiver Jaden Bray will once again be out.
On defense, spear Aubrey Burks, who missed the game against Kansas State will once again be out, while Brown is hopeful that cornerback Ayden Garnes, who also missed the game, will be available.
If Greene can't go, backup Nicco Marchiol will play in his place. If Milum can't go, Johnny Williams will play in his place.
Kickoff for Saturday vs. Arizona is set for 7:00 p.m.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe
- APB
- DT
- C
- CB
- DUAL
- SDE
- TE
- SDE
- WR
- S