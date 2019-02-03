SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Neal Brown has a list for what he wants to find in assistant coaches.



Each of them must meet select clear-cut criteria when it comes to interacting and molding the players currently on the roster.

It sounds cliché, but it’s a formula that has worked for Brown in the past.

During his four years as the head coach at Troy, he used the same road map to revitalize the football program with three consecutive seasons of winning at least ten games. That included wins over LSU and Nebraska.

“The first thing that’s non-negotiable is character. You’re looking for men and women of character to surround your student athletes with. We’re going to be known as a developmental program,” he said.

That character issue is important to Brown because one of the reasons he first got into the coaching industry was to have an impact on the players in a critical point of their development. It’s an impressionable age and Brown believes there is a lot that can be accomplished.

“To do what you’ve got to surround them with the right individuals,” he said. “Integrity and character.”

Outside of the character aspects, Brown is looking for a combination of energy, passion and basically experts in their various areas on the field when addressing the ten assistant slots.

Brown has already filled seven of the slots on his coaching staff, bringing five of his assistants from Troy with him to Morgantown while adding offensive assistant Chad Scott and defensive assistant Jahmile Addae. Scott had previously coached with Brown at several spots, while Addae obviously has ties to the program after playing for Rich Rodriguez in the 2000’s.

“Very confident with the men we surrounded our student athletes with,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers still have over $1 million to fill those remaining slots on the staff, which according to Brown there are only two left.

One of those is almost assuredly going to assistant Blake Seiler who has been reported to take the job as a linebackers coach after serving as a defensive line coach with the Wildcats. He was the defensive coordinator before that and brings a youthful energetic recruiting approach

“We’ve got a lot done, we’ve got a lot left to do without question,” Brown said.