Brown has plan in place when it comes to recruiting at WVU
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has only been on the job for a few days but he already has a plan in place for how the Mountaineers will attack the recruiting trail.
Brown is from Kentucky and understands the area as well as the players within the footprint and he plans to placing an emphasis on pursuing those potential prospects.
That also means a renewed focus on recruiting West Virginia, as the state has experienced a wave of high-division talent in recent classes.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news