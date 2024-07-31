West Virginia football and head coach Neal Brown officially opened fall camp on Wednesday as the Mountaineers are one month away from the start of the 2024 season. With the beginning of camp came multiple updates on the injury side of things, with players who are fully healthy as well as others who are stepping away from the program.

Fully Healthy

Three guys who the Mountaineers will rely upon are a full go as fall camp begins. Running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Kole Taylor, and transfer safety Jaheem Joseph are all full go according to Brown. Donaldson and Taylor were limited to non-contact in the spring, as Donaldson came back from a shoulder injury and Taylor had an offseason procedure. Both are full go as important pieces for WVU's offense entering the fall.

Missing Time

True freshman offensive lineman Kyle Altuner is going to be out with a lower leg injury until later in the season and WVU hopes to have him back sometime mid-season however he won't be out the entire year. Defensive lineman Corey McIntyre is also out with a lower leg injury and like Altuner, he will also be out until later in the year.

Limited

Both defensive lineman Oryend Fisher and cornerback Jacolby Spells are limited according to Brown. Spells has been dealing with an upper-body injury and he was expected to miss some time heading into the fall. He is a limited participant and are hopeful he will be back. Freshman wide receiver Dom Collins is limited after a procedure but will be a full go this week. Asani Redwood underwent a procedure in the spring and they are hopeful he will be a full participant in about 10 days.

Medically Disqualified