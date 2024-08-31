West Virginia fell 34-12 to Penn State on Saturday and during the game, they were without their starting left tackle Wyatt Milum for the entirety of the second half.

Halftime was an extended break for both teams due to a 2-hour 19-minute severe weather delay, but Milum was not on the field for the final two quarters.

Following the game head coach Neal Brown gave an update on Milum.

"He locked up. We tried everything and he could not. It’s disappointing because there’s nobody on our football team that’s more prepared. He’s the first one in the building from a player standpoint every day, he does all the recoer stuff, he hydrates, he eats, he sleeps, and he went into full-body cramps. Never done that before. Now he’s a sweater, it was really hot, obviously an intense game," Brown said.

Johnny Williams took over for Milum in his spot at left tackle during his absence.

Milum received a lot of hype preseason and is seen as a potential high pick in next year's NFL Draft. WVU's next game is next Saturday against Albany at 6:00 p.m.