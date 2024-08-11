PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

By The Numbers: West Virginia Finishes Italy Trip Going 3-0

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

First-year head coach Darian DeVries and the Mountaineers played together for the first time this past week, going 3-0 on their foreign tour to Italy.

"This whole trip has been a valuable experience. On the basketball side of it in terms of being able to apply what we've been working on for eight weeks and then seeing it against somebody else In another uniform. So, very happy with the basketball piece of it for sure," DeVries said following WVU's win In game three on Thursday.

Combined Scores

Advertisement

West Virginia scored over 100 points twice, with those performances coming in the second and third games of their trip.

WVU beat their opponents by a combined score of 295-172, with their opponents scoring 53 points twice, and WVU scoring at least 107 points twice.

Strong Second Quarters

Out of all four quarters, the second quarter was where WVU had its greatest amount of success.

WVU had a +56 combined advantage in the second quarter of their three games. In the first quarter, WVU was +20, and in the third they were +47. The fourth quarter, WVU was even with their opponents.

West Virginia outscored their opponents 85-29 in the second quarter.

The fourth quarter where the Mountaineers had net zero combined points, came as In the first game they were outscored 24-5. Part of the reason is everyone was getting action and the lineups deployed by DeVries were not always going to be conducive to winning basketball but more so for development.

Best Scorers

There was not a single player who shined In every game as there was a different leading scorer for WVU each game.

Amani Hansberry was the leading scorer in game one, scoring 14 points. Game two had Jonathan Powell lead the way with 24 points as he was one of six Mountaineers to reach double figures in that game. In game three, it was Tucker DeVries who led the way with 26 points, all of which came in the first half. DeVries was one of five guys to reach the double-digit scoring mark.

Defensive Dominance

West Virginia excelled on the defensive end during all three games.

The Mountaineers were stealing the ball left and right, as they had 22 in game one, 23 in game two, and 19 in game three. West Virginia also got in the mix on the glass, grabbing 40 rebounds in their first game, 56 in game two, and 54 in game three. In game two, the Mountaineers also forced 27 turnovers, leading to 44 points, and had 31 second-chance points.

Starting Lineup Combinations

DeVries used two different starting lineup combinations, switching things up during game two.

In game one DeVries went with, Javon Small, Jayden Stone, Toby Okani, Tucker DeVries, and Amani Hansberry.

Game two featured a starting five of, Small, Okani, and DeVries, along with Sencire Harris and Eduardo Andre.

Game three's starting five was the same five that started the first game.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxKdXN0IGFuIGF3ZXNvbWUgZXhwZXJpZW5jZSBhbGwgdGhlIHdh eSBhcm91bmTigJ08YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo X0RlVnJpZXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0RlVnJpZXM8 L2E+IHJlY2FwcyBvdXIgMy0wIHN1bW1lciB0b3VyIPCfh67wn4e5IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92QXRQWWpRVzBFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dkF0UFlqUVcwRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXVlUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBXVlVob29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9XVlVob29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMjMwODAxMTAxODE5MDk4OD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYnktdGhlLW51bWJlcnMtd2VzdC12aXJnaW5pYS1maW5p c2hlcy1pdGFseS10cmlwLWdvaW5nLTMtMCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2VzdHZpcmdpbmlhLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYnktdGhlLW51bWJlcnMtd2VzdC12aXJnaW5p YS1maW5pc2hlcy1pdGFseS10cmlwLWdvaW5nLTMtMCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc0 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==