First-year head coach Darian DeVries and the Mountaineers played together for the first time this past week, going 3-0 on their foreign tour to Italy. "This whole trip has been a valuable experience. On the basketball side of it in terms of being able to apply what we've been working on for eight weeks and then seeing it against somebody else In another uniform. So, very happy with the basketball piece of it for sure," DeVries said following WVU's win In game three on Thursday.

Combined Scores

West Virginia scored over 100 points twice, with those performances coming in the second and third games of their trip. WVU beat their opponents by a combined score of 295-172, with their opponents scoring 53 points twice, and WVU scoring at least 107 points twice.

Strong Second Quarters

Out of all four quarters, the second quarter was where WVU had its greatest amount of success. WVU had a +56 combined advantage in the second quarter of their three games. In the first quarter, WVU was +20, and in the third they were +47. The fourth quarter, WVU was even with their opponents. West Virginia outscored their opponents 85-29 in the second quarter. The fourth quarter where the Mountaineers had net zero combined points, came as In the first game they were outscored 24-5. Part of the reason is everyone was getting action and the lineups deployed by DeVries were not always going to be conducive to winning basketball but more so for development.

Best Scorers

There was not a single player who shined In every game as there was a different leading scorer for WVU each game. Amani Hansberry was the leading scorer in game one, scoring 14 points. Game two had Jonathan Powell lead the way with 24 points as he was one of six Mountaineers to reach double figures in that game. In game three, it was Tucker DeVries who led the way with 26 points, all of which came in the first half. DeVries was one of five guys to reach the double-digit scoring mark.

Defensive Dominance

West Virginia excelled on the defensive end during all three games. The Mountaineers were stealing the ball left and right, as they had 22 in game one, 23 in game two, and 19 in game three. West Virginia also got in the mix on the glass, grabbing 40 rebounds in their first game, 56 in game two, and 54 in game three. In game two, the Mountaineers also forced 27 turnovers, leading to 44 points, and had 31 second-chance points.

Starting Lineup Combinations

DeVries used two different starting lineup combinations, switching things up during game two. In game one DeVries went with, Javon Small, Jayden Stone, Toby Okani, Tucker DeVries, and Amani Hansberry. Game two featured a starting five of, Small, Okani, and DeVries, along with Sencire Harris and Eduardo Andre. Game three's starting five was the same five that started the first game.