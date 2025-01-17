By The Numbers: West Virginia vs. Top Ten Teams at Home

When West Virginia hosts No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday, they will have a chance to pick up their fourth ranked win of the season, but it would be their first at home.
Ranked teams coming to play at the WVU Coliseum are not uncommon. All-time, WVU is 61-77 against ranked teams in games played at home.
We look at the numbers of West Virginia facing top-ten teams at home ahead of their game against No. 2 Iowa State this weekend.
All-Time Numbers
West Virginia is 23-42 against top-ten teams at home, and since the 2014 season, they are 10-9 against top-ten opponents at home.
West Virginia will be an unranked team this weekend, and WVU is 15-30 against top-ten teams. Against teams ranked fifth or higher in the country, WVU is 9-24. When WVU is an unranked team, they are 9-24 all-time against teams ranked in the top five.
All-time, the average rank when the Mountaineers face top ten teams is 5.4. They are scoring 71.2 points per game, while their opponents are scoring 73.4 points per game.
Breaking Down the Wins
West Virginia has 23 wins against teams ranked in the top ten, with the most recent coming last season against Kansas, when the Mountaineers defeated the Jayhawks 91-85.
The highest rank Iowa State has ever been in a home game for West Virginia is No. 11. This was back in the 2014 season, and the unranked Mountaineers took down the Cyclones 102-77.
In West Virginia's 23 wins against top-ten opponents at home, the average score is 79.7-70.5, with the average rank of their opponents being 6.1. In WVU's last 10 games against ranked opponents at home, the Mountaineers are 3-7.
Their three wins came against No. 3 Kansas (2024), No. 10 Texas Tech (2021), and No. 4 Baylor (2020). In those three games, the average score was 85-78.7.
West Virginia is 2-2 against teams ranked No. 2 in the nation, coming against Kansas in 2017 (85-69) and then against UCLA in 2007 (70-65).
Since 2010, West Virginia is 8-5 as an unranked team at home versus top ten teams. Iowa State has been a ranked opponent five times on the road against WVU. West Virginia is 4-1 in those games.
Breaking Down the Losses
West Virginia has 42 losses at home against ranked teams, dating back to 1952.
In those losses, the average score was 66.5-74.9, and the average rank of the opponent was 5.0.
The lone loss to a ranked Iowa State team at home came during the 2014-2015 season when No. 14 WVU lost to No. 17 Iowa State, 74-72. Iowa State has never entered the WVU Coliseum as a top-ten team.
In Big 12 games, WVU is 10-10 against top-ten teams. In those games, the average score is 72.6-72.4 in favor of the Mountaineers. In the losses, the average score is WVU losing 72.5-64.1.
Out of the last 10 games against a top-ten team at home, there have been seven losses for the Mountaineers, including a stretch of five straight from 2021 vs. Texas through 2023 vs. Kansas. In those five games, the average score was WVU losing, 73-63.8.
WVU's two losses to teams ranked No. 2 in the nation came against Kansas in 2013 (61-56), and to Pitt in 1988 (70-64).
Tip-off between West Virginia and No. 2 Iowa State is set for 5:00 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN+. This will be the 374th game in program history against a ranked team for the Mountaineers.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe