By The Numbers: West Virginia vs. Top Ten Teams at Home

(Photo by © Ben Queen-Imagn Images)

When West Virginia hosts No. 2 Iowa State on Saturday, they will have a chance to pick up their fourth ranked win of the season, but it would be their first at home. Ranked teams coming to play at the WVU Coliseum are not uncommon. All-time, WVU is 61-77 against ranked teams in games played at home. We look at the numbers of West Virginia facing top-ten teams at home ahead of their game against No. 2 Iowa State this weekend.

Advertisement

All-Time Numbers

West Virginia is 23-42 against top-ten teams at home, and since the 2014 season, they are 10-9 against top-ten opponents at home. West Virginia will be an unranked team this weekend, and WVU is 15-30 against top-ten teams. Against teams ranked fifth or higher in the country, WVU is 9-24. When WVU is an unranked team, they are 9-24 all-time against teams ranked in the top five. All-time, the average rank when the Mountaineers face top ten teams is 5.4. They are scoring 71.2 points per game, while their opponents are scoring 73.4 points per game.

Breaking Down the Wins

West Virginia has 23 wins against teams ranked in the top ten, with the most recent coming last season against Kansas, when the Mountaineers defeated the Jayhawks 91-85. The highest rank Iowa State has ever been in a home game for West Virginia is No. 11. This was back in the 2014 season, and the unranked Mountaineers took down the Cyclones 102-77. In West Virginia's 23 wins against top-ten opponents at home, the average score is 79.7-70.5, with the average rank of their opponents being 6.1. In WVU's last 10 games against ranked opponents at home, the Mountaineers are 3-7. Their three wins came against No. 3 Kansas (2024), No. 10 Texas Tech (2021), and No. 4 Baylor (2020). In those three games, the average score was 85-78.7. West Virginia is 2-2 against teams ranked No. 2 in the nation, coming against Kansas in 2017 (85-69) and then against UCLA in 2007 (70-65). Since 2010, West Virginia is 8-5 as an unranked team at home versus top ten teams. Iowa State has been a ranked opponent five times on the road against WVU. West Virginia is 4-1 in those games.

Breaking Down the Losses