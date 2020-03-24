Canadian OL Reese gets offer from West Virginia football
West Virginia was successful in luring a Canadian import from Clearwater (Fla.) International Academy in the past class and the Mountaineers are back at the school after offensive lineman Albert Reese.
Reese, 6-foot-7, 300-pounds, has added offers from West Virginia, Iowa State and Central Florida but is making the move from Edmonton to the American based school for his senior season which is almost assuredly going to further his recruitment even further.
