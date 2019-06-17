Canadian pass rusher Mesidor has eyes opened on official to WVU
Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor took his first official visit to West Virginia over the weekend and the Mountaineers made a strong impression.
Mesidor, 6-foot-3, 255-pounds, left Morgantown feeling good about the football program after spending the weekend getting to know the coaches and the plans they laid out for him.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news