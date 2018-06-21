West Virginia guard Jevon Carter is heading to Memphis to play for the Grizzlies.

The two-time National Defensive Player of the Year was selected in the second round with the 32nd pick during Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Carter, who broke the all-time steals record at West Virginia with 330 total steals during his four years in Morgantown, finished his college career with 1,758 total points, 538 rebounds and 559 assists as he helped lead the Mountaineers to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances during his junior and senior seasons.

The Maywood, Illinois native is known for his aggressive perimeter defense, drawing comparisons to Patrick Beverly and Matthew Dellavedova.

He made his presence known during last month’s NBA combine as Sam Vecenie of The Fieldhouse with The Athletic said he was one of the best players to play 5-on-5 during the course of the event.

“He’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever watched play basketball in terms of energy, constant motion and the desire to steal the heart of his opponent,” he said. “He was ridiculous in terms of how he made life miserable for opposing guards.”

Carter is the first Mountaineer to be selected in the NBA Draft since Da'Sean Butler and Devin Ebanks were drafted back-to-back in the second round during the 2010 NBA Draft.