Catawba College RB LJ Turner talks West Virginia visit

Catawba College running back LJ Turner visited West Virginia this weekend while exploring his options in the transfer portal. Turner, a Florida native, has one year of eligibility remaining after a stellar career at Catawba, where he rushed for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons.

Turner is coming off a breakout year, rushing for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging an impressive 7.0 yards per carry. His efforts earned him Second Team All-American honors.

Turner, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, had high praise for the Mountaineers program and how it could fit his game.

"It was good, I had a lot of fun," Turner said. "I think it’s a great system for a running back, and I could be a great part of it."

Turner was equally impressed with what WVU has to offer off the field, from its facilities to the surrounding area.

"Best facilities I’ve seen and even better coaching staff. The town is nice as well, very hilly," he added.

West Virginia continues to evaluate Turner as a potential addition to its roster as the Mountaineers look to solidify their backfield for the upcoming season.