West Virginia still needed more defensive backs in the 2020 class and the Mountaineers took a big step toward addressing that with the commitment of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter. Porter, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, isn’t a new name on the Mountaineers radar after receiving a scholarship offer in the spring but things between the two had picked up of late. That led to an official visit for Porter over the weekend to West Virginia and that was enough to close the deal after thinking things over a few days. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Washington State, Utah, Minnesota and TCU but after officially visiting the first three decided he wanted to spend his career in Morgantown. Porter received an in-home visit from inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett, who served as his lead recruiter, and cornerbacks Jahmile Addae Wednesday prior to his official visit.

Trickett played a critical role in the process as the assistant established a level of trust with him from the start which led to the Mountaineers remaining on his list throughout his recruitment. The coaching staff sees Porter as the type of prospect that can bounce around to several different spots including nickel back which is appealing to them as they fill the remaining slots in the class. He also displays some natural instincts that has made him a target for college coaches. “They love that I can play multiple positions and cover one-on-one very well,” he said. Porter is the second player in the class that is slotted for multiple spots in the back end along with Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews. Others could play cornerback as well in the class. Overall, Porter represents the 15th total commitment for West Virginia. WVSports.com will have more with Porter in the near future.