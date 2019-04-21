Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-21 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

CB Still enjoys WVU visit, planning to make another

Lprbcamfmg5kokj1jacq
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia is making a push back into the Garden State and one prospect that is certainly on the radar for the coaches is Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek cornerback Tarheeb Still.

Still, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, visited Morgantown at the end of March and left campus with a positive feeling about not only the school but the coaching staff as well.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}