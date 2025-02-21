Chad Scott releases statement as he bids farewell to West Virginia

West Virginia Chad Scott took to social media on Friday to thank West Virginia as he is headed to Texas to be their running backs coach.

"It's been an honor and privilege for my family and I to have called West Virginia home for the past six years. I'm extremely grateful for mg time at WVU, the staff, and all the players," Scott said.

Scott had been a member of the Mountaineers' coaching staff since 2019, overseeing the running backs while also taking on additional responsibilities. He served as WVU’s offensive coordinator for the 2023-24 season and previously held roles as co-offensive coordinator and run-game coordinator. He also served as WVU's interim head coach during the bowl game this past season.

On Thursday, head coach Rich Rodriguez confirmed the departure of Scott to Texas, after rumors circulated about the move earlier in the week.

“I don’t know him that well but I think he’s a really good coach and he’ll do well with (Steve) Sark(isian),” Rodriguez said.

Scott ended his message by thanking Mountaineer fans for their support of WVU football.

"To everyone who was a part of our time here and Mountaineer Nation, thank you for your unwavering support," Scott said.