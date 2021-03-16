WVSports - Checking in on Mountaineers overseas - March 2021

A handful of former Mountaineers have found homes overseas, and here is how some of them are doing this season.

Chase Harler

Played at WVU: 2017-20

Harler plays for Palangos Kursiai in the Lithuanian National Basketball League.

He is averaging a team-high 28.4 minutes per game, and leads the team with 15.3 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field.

Logan Routt

Played at WVU: 2016-20

Routt plays for Zlatorog Lasko in the Premier A Slovenian Basketball League.

Through 16 games, he is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points per game and 11.6 rebounds. He is shooting 62.9% from the field, in addition to 65.7% from the free-throw line.

Sagaba Konate

Played at WVU: 2017-19

Konate plays for PAOK BC in the Greek Basket League of Greece.

With 8.9 points per game, he ranks fifth on the team in scoring. He is shooting 76% from the field, and also ranks second on the team with 5.1 rebounds per game.

Esa Ahmad

Played at WVU: 2016-19

Ahmad plays for Alba Fehervar in Nemzeti Bajnokság I in Hungary.

Through 21 games, he is averaging 13.8 points per game — ranking fourth on the team. He is shooting 64.9% from the field, alongside 36% from the 3-point line.

James “Beetle” Bolden

Played at WVU: 2016-19

Bolden signed with KK Lovcen Cetinje in Montenegro in August. He has yet to make his debut.

Tarik Phillip

Played at WVU: 2015-17

Phillip plays for Tofaş in the Turkish Basketball Super League in Turkey.

In 15 games, he is averaging 13.7 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field. He is third on the team in scoring, and he ranks second on the team with 4.7 assists.

Jaysean Paige

Played at WVU: 2015-16

Paige plays for Atomeromu SE in Nemzeti Bajnokság I/A in Hungary.

Through eight games, he is averaging 7.5 points per game.

Nathan Adrian

Played at WVU: 2014-17

Adrian plays for MBC Mykolaiv of the Ukranian Basketball SuperLeague.

Through 16 games, Adrian leads the team with 31.3 minutes per game, as well as 15.9 points per game. He is second on the team with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Kevin Jones

Played at WVU: 2009-12

Jones plays for Toyota Alvark in the Japanese B.League.

He ranks second on the team in scoring with 15.2 points per game, and also ranks second in rebounds with 7.7 per game. He is shooting 58.8% from the field, including 44% from the 3-point line.

John Flowers

Played at WVU: 2008-11

Flowers plays for Boulazac Basket Dordogne of the LNB Pro A league in France.

He is tied for fourth on the team offensively with an average of 11.8 points per game on 51.5% shooting from the field. He’s also averaging 3.3 rebounds over 28.6 minutes per game.

Devin Ebanks

Played at WVU: 2009-10

Ebanks has played four games this season for GS Iraklis BC of the Greek Basketball League in Greece. He is averaging 5.8 points per game.

Alex Ruoff

Played at WVU: 2006-09

Ruoff plays for Brose Bamberg of the Basketball Bundesliga in Germany. In six games this season, he is averaging one point per game.

Joe Alexander

Played at WVU: 2006-08

Alexander plays for Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in Israel.

Through 14 games, he is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field.