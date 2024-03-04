1–West Virginia closing out season but future is in focus. West Virginia still has two regular season games and the Big 12 tournament remaining this season but in the midst of a 9-20 year the focus is clearly going to shift to what comes next.

Take our message board for example, there is more discussion centered around what will happen with the head coaching vacancy than the current Mountaineers basketball team. That's not intended to be disrespect, because the game threads are still active and the fanbase lives and dies with the results but many of them have taken the approach that there will be better days ahead for the basketball program.

West Virginia will honor their seniors this coming week and then close things out on the road at Cincinnati before trying to go on a magical run to attempt to keep their season alive in the league tournament. But in the background and growing louder is the rumblings of what will come next for the Mountaineers on the hardwood.