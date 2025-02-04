Advertisement
Published Feb 4, 2025
Fairmont lineman Trevor Bigelow commits to West Virginia
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

Fairmont Senior (W.Va.) lineman Trevor Bigelow has committed to West Virginia.

Bigelow, 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, announced his decision on social media following a visit to campus and offer from head coach Rich Rodriguez.

Bigelow was named defensive line MVP at a camp this past summer and is a two-time all-state selection for the Polar Bears.


