Fairmont lineman Trevor Bigelow commits to West Virginia

Fairmont Senior (W.Va.) lineman Trevor Bigelow has committed to West Virginia.
Bigelow, 6-foot-4, 265-pounds, announced his decision on social media following a visit to campus and offer from head coach Rich Rodriguez.
Bigelow was named defensive line MVP at a camp this past summer and is a two-time all-state selection for the Polar Bears.
