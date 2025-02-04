2025 West Virginia football schedule released

The 2025 West Virginia football schedule has been released by the Big 12 Conference.
The non-conference schedule was already known with the Robert Morris (Aug. 30), a road trip to Ohio the following week (Sept. 6) and finally the last scheduled meeting against Pittsburgh until 2029 in Morgantown Sept. 13.
And while the opponents were already known in advance with home games against Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech and TCU and road trips to Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas and UCF, the dates and order for the Mountaineers have been filled in for the first season in the second stint of Rich Rodriguez's tenure over the program.
COMPLETE SCHEDULE:
Aug. 30 Robert Morris
Sept. 6 @ Ohio
Sept. 13 Pittsburgh
Sept. 20 @ Kansas
Sept. 27 Utah
Oct. 3 @ BYU
Oct. 11 BYE
Oct. 18 @ UCF
Oct. 25 TCU
Nov. 1 @ Houston
Nov. 8 Colorado
Nov. 15 @ Arizona State
Nov. 22 BYE
Nov. 29 Texas Tech
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe