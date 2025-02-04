2025 West Virginia football schedule released

The 2025 West Virginia football schedule has been released by the Big 12 Conference.

The non-conference schedule was already known with the Robert Morris (Aug. 30), a road trip to Ohio the following week (Sept. 6) and finally the last scheduled meeting against Pittsburgh until 2029 in Morgantown Sept. 13.

And while the opponents were already known in advance with home games against Utah, Colorado, Texas Tech and TCU and road trips to Arizona State, BYU, Houston, Kansas and UCF, the dates and order for the Mountaineers have been filled in for the first season in the second stint of Rich Rodriguez's tenure over the program.





COMPLETE SCHEDULE:

Aug. 30 Robert Morris

Sept. 6 @ Ohio

Sept. 13 Pittsburgh

Sept. 20 @ Kansas

Sept. 27 Utah

Oct. 3 @ BYU

Oct. 11 BYE

Oct. 18 @ UCF

Oct. 25 TCU

Nov. 1 @ Houston

Nov. 8 Colorado

Nov. 15 @ Arizona State

Nov. 22 BYE

Nov. 29 Texas Tech