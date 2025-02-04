West Virginia junior day stands out for 2026 safety Zeke Marshall

Marshall, 6-foot-6, 200-pounds, made the visit north to see more about the Mountaineers football program and admitted that it was one of the best junior days that he has been on to date.

Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap Nacoochee 2026 safety Zeke Marshall expected to be impressed when he took his junior day visit to West Virginia and the experience didn’t disappoint.

“It was well organized. What stood out the most was my position coach stayed with me the whole entire visit. We ate and they showed us around the school,” he said.

Marshall spent time talking with head coach Rich Rodriguez and safeties coach Gabe Franklin and the message from both was that they were excited to see him on campus.

“But mostly we just talked about football and what they run on defense,” he said.

West Virginia is targeting Marshall at free safety and the coaching staff likes his combination of size as well as how he can track and snag the ball out of the air.

Overall Marshall felt that the experience is one that definitely helped the Mountaineers in his overall recruitment and was impressed with all that he was able to see on the trip.

Marshall is looking forward to making it back to Morgantown for another trip but at this point is still working for a date on when that will occur. He also plans to take trips to Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Miami to get a look at their programs.

“I’m definitely going to try to get back up to West Virginia,” he said.