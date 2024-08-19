PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball, and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

1–Fall camp is almost over. West Virginia will close fall camp with a mock game Wednesday, but before that the Mountaineers held their second scrimmage. The Mountaineers got around 100 plays in with a Big 12 officiating crew, while they were able to work a number of situations. The Mountaineers worked goal line situations, backed up, opening drive of each half, red zone and third and fourth down periods.

Overall, head coach Neal Brown felt that some players on the team performed well but he wasn't fired up about some of the things that unfolded. The last three practices, West Virginia had been trending upward but that was a step back.

Overall, the scrimmage wasn't terrible by any means but the Mountaineers have high expectations and they simply weren't at their best on first watch by Brown. It wasn't everybody but as a team they fell short.

Special teams had some standouts with Michael Hayes kicking the ball well, Hudson Clement is emerging as the primary kick return option and Preston Fox is at punt returner. Overall, the punt team needs to be more consistent but the whole return team did well in that phase.

On the defensive side, Brown felt that the unit started out well but fell off as it continued because they were getting a lot of snaps out of players on the team. It's important to get a lot of reps for players in places such as safety and the Mountaineers need to be cleaner overall. However, Brown felt that the defensive line was impressive.

The offense got off to a slow start but the run game got going in the second part. The Mountaineers need to be cleaner overall and highlighted Preston Fox as somebody that has stood out and has been consistent. West Virginia only played Garrett Greene for two series and instead allowed Nicco Marchiol to run the offense.

West Virginia will use these scrimmages to determine if the players are or aren't ready and they will evaluate it from a personnel standpoint instead of schematic one. The coaches plan to treat the next few days as an in-season practice.

