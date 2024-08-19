1–Fall camp is almost over. West Virginia will close fall camp with a mock game Wednesday, but before that the Mountaineers held their second scrimmage. The Mountaineers got around 100 plays in with a Big 12 officiating crew, while they were able to work a number of situations. The Mountaineers worked goal line situations, backed up, opening drive of each half, red zone and third and fourth down periods.

Overall, head coach Neal Brown felt that some players on the team performed well but he wasn't fired up about some of the things that unfolded. The last three practices, West Virginia had been trending upward but that was a step back.

Overall, the scrimmage wasn't terrible by any means but the Mountaineers have high expectations and they simply weren't at their best on first watch by Brown. It wasn't everybody but as a team they fell short.

Special teams had some standouts with Michael Hayes kicking the ball well, Hudson Clement is emerging as the primary kick return option and Preston Fox is at punt returner. Overall, the punt team needs to be more consistent but the whole return team did well in that phase.

On the defensive side, Brown felt that the unit started out well but fell off as it continued because they were getting a lot of snaps out of players on the team. It's important to get a lot of reps for players in places such as safety and the Mountaineers need to be cleaner overall. However, Brown felt that the defensive line was impressive.

The offense got off to a slow start but the run game got going in the second part. The Mountaineers need to be cleaner overall and highlighted Preston Fox as somebody that has stood out and has been consistent. West Virginia only played Garrett Greene for two series and instead allowed Nicco Marchiol to run the offense.

West Virginia will use these scrimmages to determine if the players are or aren't ready and they will evaluate it from a personnel standpoint instead of schematic one. The coaches plan to treat the next few days as an in-season practice.