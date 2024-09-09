PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News

ago football Edit

Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball, and what’s happening in recruiting.


3 things I learned:

1–West Virginia wins, but questions remain. The Mountaineers took care of business at home against FCS opponent Albany as you would expect them to do. It wasn't a perfect run but the offense put up 49 points and 553 yards, while the defense held the Great Danes to 14 points overall despite some hiccups.

Still, even with the lopsided final result, the offense had a few hiccups at times in the second quarter although that's holding them to a very high standard while the secondary really struggled even in this match-up. The Mountaineers allowed 306 passing yards and over 17 yards per completion in this game as the play of the safeties was especially concerning at times in this game.

It speaks volumes that in multiple fourth down situations, the Great Danes elected to throw the ball down the field or on fade patterns despite it being short-yardage situations The defense started the game strong, but once things opened up there were certainly some issues that allowed some explosives down the field.

That is unquestionably going to be an area that opponents attack moving forward until the Mountaineers can prove that they are effective there. But even with some of those struggles, the unit did showcase the ability to rebound and get off the field in some critical situations while the offense displayed the ability to be explosive.

Still, through two games there are a lot more questions than answers and that makes this coming week critical with Pittsburgh coming up next.

2–West Virginia looking to fill final 2025 slots. The Mountaineers sit with 22 commitments this cycle but are still looking to fill a number of spots in the class. As it stands, West Virginia will take at least one more athlete or tight end body if the right player becomes available, an offensive tackle, a potential defensive lineman and a pass rusher on the surface while the coaches will keep an open mind on other spots.

