Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball, and what’s happening in recruiting.

WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll break down three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.

1–A bad week. West Virginia was riding high entering the week after beating No. 2 Iowa State in Morgantown and games against Arizona State at home and a road trip to Kansas State up next. It was expected to be a golden opportunity for an ascending basketball team to further cement their surprise start in the Big 12.

It turned out to be anything but that. The Mountaineers lost both games with a 65-57 defeat to the Sun Devils in a frustrating all-around performance while somehow topping that in a 73-60 road loss to the Wildcats.

Both games were marred with uncharacteristic poor efforts on the defensive end, along with struggles on offense outside of point guard Javon Small.

Let me be clear, I was wrong on this one. I felt that West Virginia had a golden opportunity to finish this past week 2-0 but instead, it was the exact opposite and now with the next game on the schedule against Houston there are reasons for concern.

Having a bad performance like West Virginia did against Arizona State is one thing, but the effort in the first half against Kansas State was completely out of character. The Mountaineers found themselves down 42-18 at halftime against a team that had not won in the calendar year 2025 and had lost six straight games. Yes, things took a turn in the second and the Mountaineers made a run but it was too little too late.

Head Coach Darian DeVries has found ways to push the right buttons with his short-handed roster, but this week is undoubtedly concerning considering how this team had played up to this point. The good news is that the next game isn't that long of a wait and it's another chance for this team to add a resume-building victory, but that isn't going to happen if they play like they did in the past two.

West Virginia needs to find an answer on both ends of the floor and stop this losing streak from turning into a real problem.

2–Roster additions. West Virginia has added 31 total traditional transfers to this point to the roster with almost all of those already enrolled in Morgantown. The football program also has added a junior college pass rusher in Keenan Eck and completely remade the roster that head coach Rich Rodriguez inherited.

But two of the latest transfer additions aren't currently enrolled in Princeton offensive tackle Will Reed and Idaho State wide receiver Jeff Weimer.

Reed was a massive addition considering where he plays and the need on the roster. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder, spent four seasons with the Tigers but over the past two years started a total of 19 games and appeared in 25 at offensive tackle.