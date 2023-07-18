The 2022 West Virginia football season is over with fall camp on the horizon we're looking at the 2023 roster. With the help of PFF, we look back at the players that made the biggest jumps in their level of play from the 2021 campaign to 2022. This list does not include transfers or true freshmen that didn't suit up the previous season. And in order to meet this criteria, players had to play a majority of the snaps.

S Aubrey Burks 2021 Grade: 63.7 2022 Grade: 84.9 Burks made one of the biggest jumps on the team playing 667 snaps across 11 total games in a full-time starting role after just seeing 32 snaps the year before before an injury derailed his season. He finished with 66 tackles, a sack and an interception and was one of the most willing tacklers on the defense for the Mountaineers. Has potential to grow even more this coming year in his second as a full-time starter.

DE Sean Martin 2021 Grade: 55.1 2022 Grade: 72.1 Martin was used on only 275 snaps in his redshirt freshman season and finished with 16 tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss. But took a major step in his second year on the field and even supplanted starter Taijh Alston early in the season at defensive end. Finished with 34 tackles and 8 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks and is going to be one of the key players for the Mountaineers on the defensive side of the football this coming season. Has grown into his body through the developmental program.

OL Wyatt Milum 2021 Grade: 70.4 2022 Grade: 74.8 Milum made the move from right tackle to left tackle during the 2022 season and appeared in all 12 games playing 851 snaps in the process. Improved over his first season and did not allow a sack over the course of the entire season. Making an improvement after already starting his career well is a major move for the junior considering his potential at the next level from his tackle spot.

OL Zach Frazier 2021 Grade: 77.5 2022 Grade: 80.8 Frazier was already one of the top players on the entire roster last season but improved even more this past year playing 883 snaps. The fourth year lineman will continue to be the centerpiece of the West Virginia offense line and continues to improve every season. He will be one of the top options at the position in the country.

