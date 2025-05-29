TV details set for four West Virginia football games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 29, 2024) – The 2025 game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia's first three football games and the Friday night matchup at BYU have been announced by the Big 12 Conference office and ESPN.Coach Rich Rodriguez’s second tenure at West Virginia officially begins with the season-opener at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 2 p.m. against Robert Morris. The first-ever game between the two schools will be televised on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers travel on Saturday, Sept. 6, for game two against Ohio University in the 18th meeting between the schools. This year’s contest marks the first time the two teams have played in Athens, Ohio, since 1949, and the sixth time it has not been played in Morgantown. The game will be played at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

ESPN has selected to televise the Sept. 13 “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt at Milan Puskar Stadium at 3:30 p.m. The 108th meeting between the schools marks the final year in the current series with the new contract beginning in 2029.

West Virginia’s game at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 3, will be televised by ESPN at 10:30 p.m., ET.Starting with the Sept. 20, Big 12 opening matchup at Kansas, the conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.Season tickets are now on sale for West Virginia's six-game home schedule and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com.

The 304 Mobile Pass season ticket option returns this season as the most affordable season ticket options! The price will be $304 plus fees for all six home games this season, a 20% savings compared to that of a traditional season ticket. There is no Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) per seat contribution associated with this season ticket option. Unlike a traditional season ticket, the 304 Mobile Pass gives purchasers a randomly assigned seat in Milan Puskar Stadium for every regular season home football game during the 2025 season. Each game fans will have a different seat in an upper level or south end zone section. Fans can purchase the 304 Mobile Pass, HERE.

At this time due to high demand, the Pitt game on Sep. 13 is only available in season ticket packages to the general public. Single game tickets to the Backyard Brawl will not be available through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.