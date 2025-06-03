West Virginia set to face LSU in Baton Rouge Super Regional

West Virginia baseball is headed to Baton Rouge for a best-of-three showdown against LSU in the NCAA Super Regional. The series is scheduled to begin Saturday, June 7 at 2:00 PM ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Game two will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 6:00 PM ET, also airing on ESPN2. If a third and deciding game is needed, it will be played on Monday, June 9, with the time and network to be determined.

The Mountaineers swept their regional and enter the Super Regional at 44-14, while LSU comes in at 46-15 after holding on to win their own. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha.