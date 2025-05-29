Coach’s Take: Forsythe is an elite shooter

Forysthe, 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, has spent three seasons at the school and it didn’t take long for Berger to realize what he had in the talented guard once he started practicing with the team.

“He is an elite shooter. We’ve had a number of great shooters at Westtown. He is at the top and certainly at the top of shooters on the move,” he said. “Jayden can get his feet right in any action.”

Westtown School head coach Seth Berger doesn’t mince words when it comes to the shooting ability of 2025 guard Jayden Forsythe .

Forsythe actually applied to the school on the academic side first and Berger was able to watch his film.

From there, Berger knew that he wanted Forsythe on his team but it wasn’t until he saw him in practice that he realized what potential he could have in the game of basketball.

“For Jayden there’s almost never a bad shot. Maybe three times in his three years,” he said. “We totally underestimated how good this kid could be and we knew it after the first practice.”

That’s the result of a lot of time spent working on his craft.

On top of his shooting, Forsythe is also a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor. While he needs to continue to improve on the defensive end his potential is incredibly high moving forward.

“He’s got a chance to play in the league. His ability to shoot the ball on the move is as good as anybody I’ve coached or anybody I’ve seen in high school,” he said.

Forsythe is one of the most intelligent players that Berger has coached over the time of his 20-years as a coach. He is a strong, high-character kid that is always aware of what he is supposed to be doing and does all of the right things at all times.

“Everything he does is about how he can help the team win,” he said.

That should help him find a role as a freshman with West Virginia in the role of a spreader who can make shots and provide more juice on the offensive end.

Forysthe is a two-year captain for Westtown and it’s a role that he has grown into over his time at the school.

“He’s a wonderful kid. He is a role model for what you want your kids to grow up to be and how he treats people,” Berger said.