WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star linemen and linebacker commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the positions when it comes to the top-rated? We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done on the offensive and defensive lines and at the linebacker spots.

Arrived at West Virginia after a legal issue, but was a model citizen during his career with the program. Lazear played all four years in his career finishing with 147 tackles. One of six true freshmen to play during the 2007 season and started 15 career games at strong-side linebacker where he developed into a key contributor.

One of the crown jewels of the West Virginia recruiting class given the fact he was from within the state's borders. Started 37 games in his career for West Virginia. Took a redshirt after injuring his knee and was a contributor throughout his career although at times was plagued by inconsistency. Still, there is no doubting that Jenkins lived up to his billing as a lineman that could make an impact on the program.

Finau's recruitment is somewhat of a legend to West Virginia fans as he signed with the Mountaineers twice but was unable to qualify either time. He eventually enrolled at Utah where he spent two seasons recording 42 tackles before going undrafted in the NFL draft. He then signed with several teams over the course of his career.

A junior college prospect, Irvin had two monster years in Morgantown finishing with 61 tackles and 23 sacks during that time and was picked in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. One of the true home runs from the group, Irvin was not only loved on the field but away from it as he has became one of the most endearing players in recent memory. Has had a long professional career as well on several different clubs.

Spain became a priority target for the West Virginia coaches and saw his recruitment take off after but he stuck with the Mountaineers. Spain started 26 games during his career and appeared in a total of 38 at a number of positions. Graduated after that productive career and signed as an undrafted free agent where he has been able to put together a solid NFL career across several different franchises.

A high school linebacker, Howard chose West Virginia over a long list of scholarship offers but upon arriving to campus was immediately moved to the defensive line. He did not make it until the end of August during his first year and was on track to be redshirted until depth issues forced the Mountaineers' hand to pull it late in the year. Ironically, the same thing would happen during his sophomore season as well. Howard served as a key depth option backing up Kyle Rose during his junior year and took over the starting nose guard role in his final season starting all 13 games and recording 66 tackles and 3 sacks. Howard put together a very productive career, but it would have been nice to get four full years out of him during his time on campus.

Ferns was the prized recruit in the 2016 class selecting West Virginia on signing day over fellow finalists Penn State and Ohio State. At first, there was a lot of promise but a torn ACL and then several other injuries in his career limited him to only 8 total games resulting in 10 tackles. He elected to retire from football to focus on academics. There was certainly talent there but it was never realized for those aforementioned reasons.

Stills, the younger brother of Darius and son of former player Gary, was a top target for West Virginia from the time he was a sophomore. That pursuit never let up and eventually, the program was able to land him over a series of other high profile opportunities. Stills had been very consistent throughout his career and rolled up 137 tackles and 25 sacks during that time. Finished his career with a first in tackles for loss in program history and earned first-team all-Big 12 honors.

Mayo didn't see time on the field after signing with the Mountaineers and then completely changing his body. He had been used primarily as a reserve during the early stages of his career and then elected to transfer out of the program to Eastern Michigan.

Milum took over the starting right tackle job as a true freshman and never looked back. The talented offensive lineman has started the past two seasons at left tackle and developed into one of the premier players at his position in the Big 12.

Kpogba is the rare type of player who was once committed to West Virginia under the previous staff before the two parted ways. He originally signed with Syracuse and spent two years there as a top backup before heading to East Mississippi. He piled up 84 tackles, 2 sacks and an interception before receiving an offer from West Virginia. He eventually committed to the Mountaineers after an official visit. In 2022 Kpogba led the team with 92 tackles and 3.5 sacks and followed that up with 97 tackles and 3 sacks.

Trotter became a key target for West Virginia at the linebacker position and after several visits to campus committed to the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers. An athletic linebacker that can fill multiple roles, Trotter is an impressive specimen but missed his entire freshman season due to a knee injury.

West Virginia needed pass-rushing help in the 2023 class and Heard was tabbed to do just that for the Mountaineers. He had a top five that featured a number of power five programs and selected West Virginia due to how he would be utilized. Spent his first season getting stronger but elected to enter the transfer portal.