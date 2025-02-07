Signing day: The story of the WVU 2025 class: flips and flops

With the late signing day in the books, we look back at how the recruiting class came together for West Virginia in 2025. So as part of our continued coverage, WVSports.com takes a look back at the prospects that both flipped to and away from West Virginia in the 2025 class.

WELCOME ABOARD:

COMMITTED TO JAMES MADISON: 4/4/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM JAMES MADISON: 6/23/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/23/2024

Fileppo committed to James Madison in April and it appeared as if he would go under the radar in his recruitment. But that was until former secondary coach ShaDon Brown jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer in late May and things only continued to build from that point. Fileppo took an official visit to West Virginia June 21-23 and would flip his commitment to the Mountaineers following the end of that trip. Along with those two programs he also received scholarship offers from Purdue, Connecticut and South Florida, among others. The versatile defensive back is slotted to begin his West Virginia career at spear but also has the athleticism to potentially play free safety.

COMMITTED TO WISCONSIN: 6/18/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WISCONSIN: 10/28/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 11/6/2024

Telemaque was a key target for West Virginia after offering him in September of his junior season and for the longest time it appeared that he would commit to the Mountaineers. He took multiple visits to campus including an official visit in the first weekend of June and had developed a strong connection with then wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and defensive line coach AJ Jackson. But he surprised when he initially committed to Wisconsin over West Virginia. From there, the Mountaineers kept an open line of contact and once he decommitted from Wisconsin in October it wouldn't take long for him to flip his commitment to West Virginia a few weeks later. He is slated to play strongside defensive end in the Mountaineers scheme.

COMMITTED TO OHIO: 8/12/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM OHIO: 11/25/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 11/25/2024

Homady committed to Ohio in August but West Virginia turned up the heat after a strong senior season and jumped in with a scholarship offer Oct. 19. He would first take an unofficial visit to the Iowa State game and then returned for an official visit during the Nov. 22 weekend. After that visit, Homady flipped his pledge and committed to then offensive line coach Matt Moore. The Mountaineers see Homady as an athletic interior option as either guard or center and fills a need for the program in this cycle.

COMMITTED TO TOLEDO: 7/13/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM TOLEDO: 11/26/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 11/26/2024

Russell had been committed to Toledo since the summer, but after back-to-back strong seasons at the high school level that drew the attention of several power four programs including West Virginia. The Mountaineers were able to get him on campus for an official visit the Nov. 22 weekend and that's when he earned a scholarship offer at the tail end of the trip. That proved enough to close the deal and give West Virginia a recruiting flip heading into the week of signing day. A dynamic athlete with 10.55 speed in the 100-meters, Russell has the versatility to play several positions in Morgantown but will likely begin his career as a defensive back in the scheme.

COMMITTED TO MARYLAND: 3/24/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM MARYLAND: 6/23/2024 COMMITTED TO NORTH CAROLINA: 6/27/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM NORTH CAROLINA: 12/4/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 12/4/2024

Horton was a target of West Virginia from early in the process and took visits to campus in order to see what the Mountaineers had to offer. Still, an early commitment to Maryland seemed to close the book. But Horton would change his mind and back off that pledge before choosing North Carolina after an official visit there. That was how it seemed his story would be written until the coaching change in Chapel Hill forced him to evaluate his options. Again, West Virginia was there and while he didn't take an official visit to Morgantown there was heavy interest. The talented safety built a strong bond with the coaching staff and elected to flip his commitment once more to the Mountaineers where he would sign during the early period.

COMMITTED TO PURDUE 7/5/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM PURDUE: 10/6/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 12/4/2024

Galloway was a key target for West Virginia early in the process and made some early headway by getting him to campus. He would then take an official visit to Morgantown June 2-4 and at the time there was some serious momentum working in favor of the Mountaineers. However, Galloway would commit to Purdue and remained that way for several months before opening his recruitment back up. West Virginia would get back involved in the picture and a late unofficial visit for the Baylor game helped to push the program even further up his board. Galloway would elect to sign with West Virginia on the first day of the early signing period and gave the program a massive addition as a cornerback with elite speed that is very strong in coverage.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/25/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 12/1/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 12/8/2024

Powell received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers when he visited campus for the Gold-Blue game at the end of April and things only continued to build from that point forward. That led to an official visit to campus in June and he would commit to West Virginia at the end of that trip. A defensive lineman with upside, Powell remained committed to the Mountaineers throughout the season but backed off his pledge once head coach Neal Brown was fired on the first day of December. However, after just a few days Powell would recommit to the Mountaineers football program.

COMMITTED TO APPALACHIAN STATE: 6/22/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM APPALACHIAN STATE: 12/5/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 1/26/2025

Bomar committed to Appalachian State in the summer and it appeared as if he would remain with the program until he elected to open things up following the coaching change. West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer Jan. 5 led by the coach that recruited him for the other Mountaineers in newly appointed cornerbacks coach Rod West. That connection proved to be critical as Bomar would take only one official visit to Morgantown the weekend of Jan. 24 and committed. Bomar is a versatile athlete that put together a strong senior season and could play several spots.

COMMITTED TO APPALACHIAN STATE: 6/22/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM APPALACHIAN STATE: 12/3/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 1/26/2025

Weaver was committed to Appalachian State since June but elected to back off that pledge due to the coaching change in early December. West Virginia then got involved when former Appalachian State cornerbacks coach Rod West made the move to Morgantown and extended a scholarship offer Jan. 5. Weaver would then make the decision to take an official visit the weekend of Jan. 24 and committed to the football program giving West Virginia a versatile athlete. Weaver caught 26 passes for 541 yards and 7 touchdowns during this past season and is expected to play receiver.

COMMITTED TO MARSHALL: 11/3/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM MARSHALL: 12/15/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 2/5/2025

Bowser committed Marshall late in the process but after the coaching change elected to open his recruitment and that led to a number of late opportunities including one from West Virginia after he took an official visit to campus Jan. 24. He narrowed his final list down to West Virginia, UCF and Ohio State before announcing his commitment to the Mountaineers on national signing day. The versatile offensive lineman developed a strong connection with position coach Jack Bicknell and was impressed with his experience at both the college and professional levels.

HARDLY KNEW YA:

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/21/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 10/16/2024 COMMITTED TO KENTUCKY: 10/16/2024

Quisenberry committed to West Virginia in the summer after taking an official visit to campus during the first weekend of June. At the time his recruitment came down to the Mountaineers and Louisville, with his connection to the coaches and fit in the offense being the primary reasons for his choice. But home state Kentucky continued to hoover around his recruitment and once the Wildcats gave him the green light he elected to flip his pledge and commit to the SEC program. It was certainly a loss considering how dynamic of a play maker that Quisenberry is but it was one that the Mountaineers were going to have hard time trying to overcome given the ties.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 4/4/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 11/7/2024 COMMITTED TO: BUFFALO 12/4/2024

Barr was one of the earliest commitments in the West Virginia 2025 class and things seemed as if they would progress that way throughout. The Mountaineers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer and he committed to offensive line coach Matt Moore to play the center position on the line. But in early November, the Mountaineers elected to move in a different direction which forced Barr to open up his recruitment. He would then go onto sign with Buffalo.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/15/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 11/27/2024 COMMITTED TO MICHIGAN STATE: 11/27/2004

Edwards took official visits to Virginia Tech and West Virginia over the summer and committed to the Mountaineers largely due to his fit in the program and connection to the coaches. Edwards had the ability to play several different spots in the secondary ranging from cornerback to safety and that versatility that drew the interest of several programs over the course of his recruitment. It seemed as if it would be smooth sailing in the recruitment of Edwards but he elected to take a late official visit to Michigan State and would flip his pledge just a few days later.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/9/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 11/27/2024 COMMITTED TO GEORGIA TECH: 11/27/2004

Sessions emerged as a key target on the board for West Virginia and after taking an official visit in the summer announced his commitment to the Mountaineers. Sessions appeared as if he would remain with the program but due to the issues within the program took a late official visit to Georgia Tech. A few days after that experience, Sessions would announce his decommitment from the Mountaineers and flip to the Yellowjackets leaving a hole in the 2025 recruiting class. Sessions had put together a strong senior season and he is definitely a loss for the program at a position of need.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/18/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 12/1/2024 COMMITTED TO KANSAS STATE: 12/4/2024

Stinyard was a big pickup for West Virginia in the summer beating out Minnesota and Kansas State after officially visiting each of those programs along with a long list of others. While Stinyard would take an official visit to North Carolina State, he kept his commitment and appeared prepared to sign with the Mountaineers. But after head coach Neal Brown was fired, Stinyard opened up his recruitment and left a big need for West Virginia at the cornerback spot in the class. He would announce his commitment to Kansas State on signing day.

COMMITTED TO WAKE FOREST: 4/11/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WAKE FOREST: 6/4/2024 COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/4/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 12/3/2024 COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE: 12/3/2024

Mallory was a target on the West Virginia recruiting board for quite some time earning a scholarship offer from the program following a junior day stop in Morgantown. Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter and the program sat in his top four before committing to Wake Forest in April. But even when that occurred it was believed that Mallory would end up taking an official visit to West Virginia. That would occur when he made it to campus during the first official visit weekend in June and left the visit by flipping his pledge to the Mountaineers. It remained that way until a late offers from Florida State where he would take an official visit to Tallahassee. That trip coupled with the firing of Neal Brown led to him committing to the Seminoles.

COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: 6/3/2024 DECOMMITTED FROM WEST VIRGINIA: 1/7/2025 COMMITTED TO N.C. STATE 1/7/2025 Desinor was a top target for the West Virginia coaching staff from early on in the process. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter and developed a strong bond with the talented running back which proved to be critical. Desinor made multiple visits to West Virginia throughout the process and his comfort level with the program led to him committing to the Mountaineers after his official visit at the beginning of June. Selected West Virginia over an offer list that included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Texas A&M, UCF and Louisville, among others. But after the coaching change he requested his release and signed with N.C. State.