McBride's Knicks with a 2-0 series lead over Mazzulla's Celtics

A pair of former Mountaineers, in Miles 'Deuce' McBride and Joe Mazzulla, face off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are two games in.

McBride's Knicks have made quite the comeback in each of the first two games of the series, overcoming a 20-point deficit in each game to take a 2-0 series lead. They also won both games on the road in Boston.

On Wednesday, the Knicks won 91-90 as McBride played 17 minutes coming off the bench. He scored five points, had an assist, and a steal, while his +/- was +9. In game one, McBride played a similar role in the Knicks' 108-105 overtime win. He played 19 minutes, scoring 11 points, while he had two boards, an assist, and a steal.

Mazzulla's team is now down 2-0 and heading to Madison Square Garden in New York to try to even the series.

"You just take a look at it, figure out where you have to be better, and put a full 48 minutes together. I have an understanding it's going to be difficult, that's why we do what we do and figure out where we have to get better and do that," Mazzulla said after the game.

Game three of the seven-game series is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with game four set for Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

